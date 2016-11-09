BRUSSELS Nov 9 The European Union said on
Wednesday Turkey has rolled back the independence of the
judiciary, freedom of expression and other fundamental
democratic standards since the failed July coup, making its EU
membership prospects ever more distant.
"There has been backsliding in the area of public service
and human resources management in particular in the aftermath of
the coup attempt," the bloc said in its annual assessment of
candidate states' progress on meeting membership criteria.
"There has been backsliding in the past year, in particular
with regard to the independence of the judiciary ... This
situation worsened further after the July coup attempt."
"There has been serious backsliding in the past year in the
area of freedom of expression."
The crackdown, which has seen more than 110,000 soldiers,
judges, teachers, journalists and others detained, dismissed or
suspended, has taken the EU aback, though the bloc still needs
to work with Ankara on migration and countering terrorism.
The bloc said a number of Turkish laws on the rule of law
and fundamental rights were "not in line with European
standards" and it expressed "grave concern" over the arrests
last week of Kurdish lawmakers.
"The anti-terror law is not in line with the acquis (EU
norms) with regard to its scope and definitions and its
application raises serious fundamental rights concerns," it
said.
It also expressed "serious concern" over safeguarding human
rights in Turkey, including on gender-based violence,
discrimination, hate speech against minorities, hate crime and
violations of gay rights.
"Regarding the renewed considerations to introduce a bill in
parliament to reinstate the death penalty," the report said,
"The EU recalls that the unequivocal rejection of the death
penalty is an essential element of the EU acquis and a central
international obligation to which Turkey has committed."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)