PARIS, July 17 France's foreign minister said on Sunday that the failed coup in Turkey did not give President Tayyip Erdogap a "blank cheque" to bypass democratic principles.

"We want the rule of law to work fully in Turkey," Jean-Marc Ayrault told France 3 television. "(The coup) is not a blank cheque for Mr Edogan. There cannot be purges, the rule of law must work."

He said European ministers would reiterate on Monday when they meet in Brussels that Turkey must conform to Europe's democratic principles. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)