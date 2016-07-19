LISBON, July 19 French President Francois
Hollande on Tuesday said Turkey could not re-introduce the death
penalty if it wished to join the European Union one day, echoing
similar comments made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel a day
earlier.
"A country that at one moment wants relations with the
European Union, including negotiations to join, cannot rightly
introduce the death penalty," Hollande told a press conference
during a visit to Portugal.
Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone
call on Monday that Turkey could not join the European Union if
it reinstated the death penalty, a German spokeswoman
said.
On a separate matter, Hollande also said he was open to a
roll-over of France's state of emergency for six months.
France's government, facing accusations that it did not do
enough to prevent last week's deadly truck attack in Nice, urged
lawmakers on Tuesday to extend a period of emergency rule that
gives police greater search-and-arrest powers.
