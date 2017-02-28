BERLIN Feb 28 Germany on Tuesday summoned Turkey's ambassador to object to Ankara's arrest on Monday of a Turkish-German journalist and said the entire German government was working to ensure that the correspondent for Die Welt was freed as soon as possible.

"German-Turkey relations are facing one of their greatest challenges of the modern era," Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters at the foreign ministry, his second statement on the issue in less than 24 hours.

Gabriel said journalists were protected by the constitutions of Germany and Turkey, and no country that claimed to be democratic or to respect human rights could use its judidicial system to go after journalists.

