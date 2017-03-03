BERLIN, March 3 The German federal government
was not involved in Thursday's decision by local authorities in
the town of Gaggenau to ban an event where Turkish Justice
Minister Bekir Bozdag was due to speak, a spokesman for the
German foreign ministry said.
"It was a decision that the German federal government did
not influence in any way, and could not have influenced, because
it is a matter of state and local law over which we have zero
influence," spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government
news conference.
He said German ambassador Martin Erdmann underscored that
message during a "serious but friendly" discussion with Turkish
authorities after being summoned to discuss the incident late on
Thursday.
Schaefer said Germany would do everything it could to
maintain an open dialogue with Turkey despite tensions over a
range of issues, including Ankara's arrest of a German-Turkish
journalist.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)