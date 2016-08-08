BERLIN Aug 8 Germany does not believe that a
thaw in relations between Turkey and Russia will affect Turkey's
role in the NATO alliance, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign
Ministry said on Monday.
The spokeswoman said it was important for both countries to
communicate given the threat situation in the region, and their
respective roles in ending the civil war in Syria.
"We do not believe that the rapprochement between Turkey and
Russia will have consequences for the security partnership
within NATO," said spokeswoman Sawsan Chebli. "Turkey is and
remains an important partner within NATO."
Chebli also said the ministry had no knowledge that Turkey
was using torture against those accused of adding a thwarted
coup attempt. Both she and a spokeswoman for the German
government repeated that reinstatement of the death penalty in
Turkey would end its bid to join the European Union.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Caroline Copley)