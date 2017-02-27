ISTANBUL/BERLIN Feb 27 Turkish authorities on
Monday arrested a reporter for a prominent German newspaper on
charges of propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and
inciting the public to violence, according to a court witness.
Authorities initially detained Deniz Yucel, a correspondent
for the Die Welt newspaper, on Feb. 14 after he reported on
emails that a leftist hacker collective had purportedly obtained
from the private account of Berat Albayrak, Turkey's energy
minister and the son-in-law of President Tayyip Erdogan.
On Monday, an Istanbul court ordered Yucel, a dual citizen
of Turkey and Germany, jailed pending trial, a witness at the
court told Reuters. He is the first German reporter to be held
in a widespread crackdown that has followed the failed July 15
coup in Turkey and frequently targeted the media.
More than 100,000 people have been sacked or suspended from
Turkey's police, military, civil service and private sector
since the failed coup and tens of thousands arrested. Ankara
says the measures are necessary given the security threats it
faces.
But Turkey's allies, including Germany, fear President
Tayyip Erdogan is using the purges as a pretext to curtail
dissent. Relations between the NATO allies have been strained by
the coup, but Germany desperately needs to Turkey for its part
in a deal to stop the flow of migrants into Europe.
Yucel's arrest could also put German Chancellor Angela
Merkel into an awkward position less than seven months before
what promises to be a tightly contested election in September.
In a statement, Merkel criticised the move as "bitter and
disappointing" and called it "disproprortionate".
"The German government expects that the Turkish judiciary,
in its treatment of the Yucel case, takes account of the high
value of freedom of the press for every democratic society. We
will continue to insist on a fair and legal treatment of Deniz
Yücel and hope that he will soon regain his freedom," she said.
Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, was even more
harsh in his assessment of the case, saying it showed in
"glaring light" the differences in the two countries in
evaluating freedom of press and freedom of opinion.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker,; Writing by David
Dolan, Editing by Angus MacSwan)