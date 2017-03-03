TUNIS, March 3 Decisions about public gatherings
are made at a local level in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday, after Turkey accused Berlin of scandalous
behaviour in cancelling rallies of Turkish citizens where key
Turkish ministers were to speak.
Merkel made the comment when asked about the growing
controversy about the events during a visit to Tunis, adding
that Germany remained committed to freedom of expression.
The chancellor also criticised moves by Turkey to restrict
the work of journalists following Monday's arrest of
German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel.
