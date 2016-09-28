ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Turkey has formally arrested
32,000 people in its investigation of a religious movement the
government blames for staging a military coup attempt on July
15, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday.
In a live interview with broadcaster NTV, Bozdag also said a
total of about 70,000 people have faced legal proceedings on
suspicion of links with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom
the government says engineered the failed coup. Gulen, who lives
in the United States, denies any involvement.
Turkey is building a new courthouse in the town of Sincan,
near the capital Ankara, and needs more facilities in order to
prosecute all of the Gulen followers implicated in the coup
plot, Bozdag said. Turkey deems the Gulen movement as a
terrorist organisation.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by
Daren Butler)