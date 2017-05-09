ANKARA May 9 Online encyclopedia Wikipedia has
appealed to Turkey's constitutional court against a government
decision to block access to its website, broadcaster CNN Turk
said on Tuesday, a case that has heightened concerns about
censorship in Turkey.
Turkey's telecommunications watchdog said two weeks ago that
access to Wikipedia had been blocked, citing a law allowing it
to ban access to websites deemed a threat to national security.
The block on the site was prompted by two Wikipedia entries
accusing Turkey of links to Islamist militant groups, local
media have reported. The communications ministry has said
Wikipedia was attempting to run a "smear campaign" against the
country, saying some articles purported that Ankara was
coordinating with militant groups.
A Turkish court on Friday rejected an appeal by the
Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, against the
blocking, saying that while freedom of speech was a fundamental
right, it can be limited in cases where there is a "necessity
for regulation".
The Wikimedia Foundation has called for the Turkish
government to restore full access to the site.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)