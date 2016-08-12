UPDATE 12-Oil higher as OPEC delivers on output cuts, dollar dives
ANKARA Aug 12 Turkey wants to buy more natural gas from Iran and has discussed pricing issues, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, adding that Ankara and Tehran should resolve a dispute on gas prices without arbitration.
Cavusoglu made the comment at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif in Ankara. Zarif is on an official visit to Turkey. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
Jan 31 Magellan Midstream Partners on Tuesday said about 1,100 barrels of diesel had spilled from one of its refined products pipelines in Worth County, Iowa last week, lower than its earlier estimates.
Jan 31 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as cost cuts failed to offset the impact of weak oil prices.