DUBAI, July 17 Iran resumed flights to and from Turkey on Sunday, a spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation said, a day after suspending them following a coup attempt in the neighbouring country.

Reza Jafarzadeh was also quoted as saying by the state broadcaster IRIB that at least 12 empty planes had been sent by Iran to Turkey on Saturday to repatriate thousands of Iranians. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)