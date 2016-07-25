ISTANBUL, July 25 Turkish authorities issued
warrants for the detention of 42 journalists on Monday, private
broadcaster NTV reported, the latest in a widening crackdown
that followed a failed coup by the military.
Well known commentator and former parliamentarian Nazli
Ilicak was among those for whom a warrant was issued, NTV
reported.
Turkish authorities have suspended, detained or placed under
investigation more than 60,000 soldiers, police, judges,
teachers, civil servants and others in the days following the
attempted coup.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy)