MOSCOW, July 16 The Kremlin said it was gravely
concerned about events in Turkey, and that it had instructed
officials to help Russian nationals in Turkey return home at the
earliest opportunity.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a
conference call that President Vladimir Putin was being kept
constantly updated on the situation in Turkey, where the
government has said a military coup attempt is underway.
Peskov said events were moving too fast to fully understand
what was happening, but he said Russia was concerned and wanted
to see Turkey return to the path of stability and order, and for
there to be a lawful outcome.
He said that, whoever was now in charge in Turkey, it was
incumbent on them to ensure the safety of Russian nationals.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)