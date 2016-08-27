ISTANBUL Aug 28 Suspected Kurdish militants fired rockets at the airport in Turkey's main southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Saturday, sending passengers and staff scrambling for shelter, Dogan news agency said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Four rockets were fired at a police checkpoint outside the VIP lounge, and passengers and staff were taken inside the terminal building for safety, the private news agency said. Broadcaster NTV said the rockets landed on wasteland nearby.

Diyarbakir is the main city in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, where Kurdish militants have waged a three-decade insurgency. The attack comes days after Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria aimed at driving back Islamic State and at preventing territorial gains by Kurdish fighters.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Nick Tattersall)