Netanyahu tweets like Trump. Great idea!
Jan 31 Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't just appreciate Donald Trump's politics. He is starting to sound like him on Twitter.
ISTANBUL, Sept 2 The Turkish military said on Friday it had killed 27 members of the outlawed Kurdish PKK militant group in air strikes and land operations in the southeast of the country.
It also said 30 others were wounded in the action in Hakkari province, a predominantly Kurdish area of the country where the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier said the group had squandered the chance for a political peace process, after it launched a series of bomb attacks following the collapse of a ceasefire with the state last year.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
Jan 31 Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't just appreciate Donald Trump's politics. He is starting to sound like him on Twitter.
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company cut back on discounts in the United States while selling more handbags in China and Japan.
PARIS, Jan 31French hoteliers on Tuesday urged presidential candidates to focus on tourism, a sector which they said can create jobs and boost economic growth in the next five years.