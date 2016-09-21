(Recasts with alleged assassination attempt)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 21 Turkish authorities
detained 13 people including municipal officials on Wednesday on
suspicion of trying to assassinate a senior politician by
planting explosives at a cemetery where his relatives are
buried, security sources said.
Police found 640 kilograms (1,411 pounds) of explosives at a
cemetery plot for relatives of Mehdi Eker, deputy chairman of
the ruling AK Party and a former agriculture minister, in the
largely Kurdish southeastern province of Diyarbakir, they said.
The security sources said the explosives were detected a day
before Eker was due to make an annual visit to the cemetery
ahead of last week's Eid al-Adha holiday.
Some of the 13 people detained were municipal officials in
Diyarbakir province, they added, giving no further details.
The city of Diyarbakir is the largest in the southeast. The
region has been scorched by waves of violence since a ceasefire
between the Turkish state and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) fell apart last year.
The government has removed two dozen elected mayors in the
southeast this month over suspected links to militants. The
pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the
third largest in Turkey's parliament, has decried the move as an
"administrative coup".
Security sources also said a Turkish village guard was killed
on Wednesday in clashes with Kurdish militants in the
southeastern town of Siirt, and that an aerial operation was
under way against the insurgents.
The fighting broke out in a rural district of the town, they
said. Village guards are residents armed and paid by the state
to protect their communities. They are frequent targets of PKK
militants.
More than 40,000 people, many of them Kurds, have died since
the autonomy-seeking PKK first took up arms against the
government in 1984.
(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan and Mark
Heinrich)