DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Oct 11 Kurdish militants
claimed responsibility for the assassination of two officials in
Turkey's southeast and the country's prime minister said the
insurgency had entered a new "heinous" phase in targeting the AK
Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan.
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said it had shot dead
Deryan Aktert, AKP head in the city of Diyarbakir's Dicle
district, in his office on Monday for his cooperation with the
state in fighting the PKK, an organisation listed as a terrorist
group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
On Sunday, assailants killed Aydin Mustu, the AK Party's
deputy leader in the Ozalp district of Van, a city 350 km (215
miles) east of Diyarbakir.
"The attacks on AK Party officials show that the terrorist
organisation has entered a new period of heinous attacks. They
are enacting new orders to stage suicide attacks, assassinations
against ruling party officials," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
told his party in parliament on Tuesday.
Erdogan, also facing spillover of Islamic State attacks from
Syria and the aftermath of an attempted military coup in July,
has vowed to destroy the PKK following collapse of a ceasefire
last year. In recent months, a huge army operation has forced
PKK rebels from cities where the fighters had set up barricades
and taken control of streets.
"We will continue our operations until our citizens no
longer carry any security fear," Yildirim said, referring to
Turkey's three-pronged effort to root out PKK militants, coup
plotters and Islamic State along its border in Syria.
Over 40,000 people have been killed since 1984 in a PKK
campaign for more political and cultural autonomy for mainly
Kurdish areas in the southeast. Turkey fears the creation of a
breakaway Kurdish state.
Suspected PKK militants set off a truck bomb, killing 15
people at a military checkpoint in Hakkari province on Sunday,
officials said.
Police in Diyarbakir said they had also detained 55
officials from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
and its sister Democratic Regions Party (DBP) on Tuesday in a
counter-terrorism investigation.
