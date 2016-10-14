(Adds Van and Hakkari bombs)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Oct 14 Three Turkish
soldiers were killed and 12 were wounded on Friday when three
separate roadside bombs hit military vehicles in Turkey's
largely Kurdish southeast, security sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the
sources said Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants were
suspected of having planted the bombs.
The bomb which killed the three soldiers was set on a road
between the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin. The two others
were in the provinces of Van and Hakkari and wounded 12
soldiers, two of them critically, the sources said.
Southeastern Turkey has witnessed numerous bombings since
the PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish
autonomy in the region, abandoned a ceasefire in 2015.
The PKK is considered a terrorist group by the United States
and European Union, as well as by Turkey. More than 40,000
people, most of them Kurds, have died in the 32-year conflict.
(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Nick
Tattersall)