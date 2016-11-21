DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Nov 21 Turkish police on
Monday detained a veteran Kurdish politician and a mayor in the
southeastern province of Mardin, security sources said, the
latest Kurds to be held as part of a wider crackdown on
government opponents since a failed coup in July.
Ahmet Turk, 74, who was first elected in 1973 to represent
Mardin in the national parliament and served as a lawmaker until
2015, was detained at home in what the state-run Anadolu agency
said was part of an "ongoing terror investigation".
The authorities also detained Emin Irmak, the co-mayor of a
district within Mardin. Both were stripped of office last week
by the government in a crackdown which has seen at least 34
elected mayors removed from municipalities in the largely
Kurdish southeast over suspected militant links.
Sources said seven other local administration officials in
the region were also detained.
The leaders of the main pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP) were arrested two weeks ago, drawing
strong international condemnation of a widening crackdown on
dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey has been fighting an armed Kurdish insurgency in the
southeast and the government accuses the HDP and other Kurdish
politicians of links to the PKK militant group, deemed a
terrorist organisation by the European Union and United States.
Thousands of officials from the HDP, parliament's second
biggest opposition party, have been detained in recent months.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the state in 1984 in
which more than 40,000 people have been killed. The HDP and
other Kurdish parties deny direct ties with the group and say
they are working for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
The crackdown on pro-Kurdish politicians has run parallel
with a purge of people accused of ties to U.S.-based cleric
Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkish authorities of
masterminding July's coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement.
More than 110,000 people have been sacked or suspended in
the military, civil service, judiciary and elsewhere, while
36,000 people have been jailed pending trial as part of the
investigation into the failed putsch.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mark
Trevelyan)