UPDATE 2-Takata shares jump for 2nd day after firm opposes court-led turnaround
* Takata opposes court-led turnaround, driving shares higher (Recasts, updates closing price, adds background)
ANKARA Nov 4 The Kurdish PKK militant group will intensify its struggle against Turkey, one of its top commanders said in a video message on Friday, after police detained lawmakers from Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party.
Murat Karayilan, a top PKK commander, said in the video message published on a website close to the PKK that it was "very important" for Kurdish people to react against the detentions of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers.
Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of the HDP, the second-biggest opposition party in parliament, and another 10 HDP lawmakers after they refused to give testimony in a probe linked to "terrorist propaganda".
The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Takata opposes court-led turnaround, driving shares higher (Recasts, updates closing price, adds background)
DOHA, Jan 26 A new documentary film is offering a rare glimpse into the lives of poor African and Asian migrant workers building facilities for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - and it does so using soccer itself.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's trade show association is stepping up calls for Tokyo to abandon plans to transform the country's largest exhibition hall into the media centre for the 2020 Olympics, warning the industry could lose as much as $12 billion.