By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Turkey's bungled military coup
has shaken foreign investors and stoked fears about political
stability that are expected to weigh on Turkish financial assets
in days and weeks to come.
On Friday night, a group of rebel soldiers using tanks,
attack helicopters and fighter jets attempted to topple
President Tayyip Erdogan, strafing parliament and intelligence
headquarters in Ankara while seizing a bridge and surrounding
the airport in Istanbul.
Yet the coup, in which at least 265 people were killed, was
thwarted as Erdogan rushed back to Istanbul from a Mediterranean
holiday and urged people to take to the streets to support his
government.
The latest turmoil adds to Turkey's economic headaches, with
investors already concerned that a gaping current account
deficit could making the country vulnerable to a run on the
lira, and worried about Erdogan's push to consolidate power,
which has seen the departure of some key economic reformers such
as Ahmed Davutoglu, the prime minister.
Turkey is largely dependent on imports for its growing
energy needs and relies heavily on tourism as well as investment
flows to stock and bond markets to help fund its current account
deficit, which stood at over $32 billion in 2015, or about 4.5
percent of GDP.
"Given the sharp rise in political instability and Turkey's
extremely vulnerable external profile, which is likely to worsen
as tourism gets hit further, we think Turkish assets are likely
to remain under pressure," said Salman Ahmed, chief global
strategist at Lombard Odier.
Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for emerging
markets at UBS Wealth Management, said the coup was a reminder
of the importance of the country-specific risks in emerging
markets:
"If uncertainty persists, it will likely induce capital
flight out of Turkey."
LIRA TUMBLES
Erdogan is a polarising figure whose Islamist-rooted
ideology lies at odds with the secular principles of modern
Turkey espoused by nationalists and others. His AK Party has
long had strained relations with the military, which has a
history of mounting coups to defend secularism, although it has
not seized power directly since 1980.
"I hadn't expected a military coup, although they have had
them in the past," said a prominent U.S. emerging market debt
fund manager, declining to be named.
"I've been underweight for a while. And before this latest
coup attempt, I felt the situation had gotten out of control in
that Erdogan was usurping political power."
Turkey's lira tumbled nearly 5 percent against the
dollar in late trading on Friday - its steepest one-day fall
since the financial crisis in 2008. Since the start of the year,
the lira has lost 3.4 percent, sharply underperforming emerging
market peers such as South Africa's rand which has
strengthened more than 6 percent, or Russia's rouble which has
added nearly 15 percent against the dollar.
While MSCI's Turkey index in dollar terms
has risen by nearly 18 percent year-to-date, it has also
underperformed its peers in South Africa and
Russia, which have seen their indexes jump
nearly 20 and 25 percent respectively over the same period.
Turkish stocks have not traded since the coup.
Turkey's government tried to soothe markets' nerves on
Sunday. Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said the government
was in charge and had decided on "all necessary measures" after
consulting with the central bank and treasury. The central bank
pledged to provide unlimited liquidity to banks.
MORE PAIN
Investors have already grown more wary of assets in Turkey,
whose economy which is smarting from slowing exports and weak
investment. Some economists have forecast that tourism revenue
will drop by a quarter this year, costing around $8 billion.
Turkey with its large financing needs has benefited more
than some of its peers from the prospect of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike moving further into the future, especially
given the recent rapprochement between Russia and Turkey which
could bring Russian tourists back into the country.
Yet the coup could bring more pain for Turkish assets.
"It is a disaster for Turkey where the risk premium on the
political side must move up sharply after normalising recently
as the politics seemed nice and straightforward with an AKP
majority and Erdogan following a 'predictable' path of power
consolidation," said Emad Mostaque from Eclectic Strategy
investment consultancy in London.
Investors expected the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish
government debt to rise sharply on Monday. Five-year Turkish
credit default swaps (CDS) last traded at 223 basis points on
Friday ahead of the coup, having lost more than 40 basis points
since the start of the year.
Michael Harris, Turkey Strategist and Head of Research at
Renaissance Capital. While the coup had been foiled quickly,
this was far from the end for political risk.
"It now leaves the ball totally in President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan's court," said
Erdogan could opt to reconcile with opposition parties, said
Harris, or - more likely - call a snap election to capitalise on
the crisis, gain a majority that would allow him to change the
constitution and consolidate his power further, which could
bring political clarity but heighten the risk of Kurdish
separatism and social instability.
On Saturday, French President Francois Hollande said he
expected a period of repression in Turkey.
Some 6,000 members of the armed forces and judiciary have
been arrested in the wake of the coup.
Given the situation in Turkey, Harris said Russia, Brazil
and South Africa all offered better ways to gain exposure to
emerging markets.
"Unless Erdogan seeks reconciliation, 2016 Turkey trade is
over."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Daniel Bases
in New York, editing by Kevin Liffey and David Evans)