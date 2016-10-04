ISTANBUL Oct 4 Turkish police raided the
offices of broadcaster IMC TV and cut its transmission on
Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, after the station was pulled
off the air last week over allegations of 'spreading terrorist
propaganda'.
Dozens of journalists and employees stood inside the TV
studios and clapped in protest at the halt of the broadcast,
which came a day after Turkey extended a state of emergency for
another three months.
Istanbul-based IMC, which devotes much of its coverage to
the militant insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast, is
among 20 television and radio stations operated by Kurds or the
Alevi religious minority banned last week by Turkish
authorities, based on a government decree.
(Reporting by Emin Caliskan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Luke Baker)