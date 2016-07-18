BERLIN, July 18 Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that Germany vehemently opposes the reinstatement of the death penalty in Turkey and that such a step would prevent Turkey becoming an EU member, a German government spokeswoman said.

"The chancellor urged the president to abide by the principles of proportionality and rule of law in the Turkish state's response (to the coup attempt)," the spokeswoman said, adding that the recent wave of arrests and dismissals in Turkey was a cause for great concern.

Merkel also told Erdogan during a telephone conversation that a reintroduction of the death penalty in Turkey is "in no way compatible" with its goal of EU membership, she added.

Erdogan has said there could be no delay in using capital punishment after a failed coup attempt, adding the government would discuss it with opposition parties. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)