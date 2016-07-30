ANKARA, July 30 Turkey will cut the size of
gendarmerie security forces while expanding its weaponry,
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, in one of several
major changes he announced to the military and security forces
following a failed coup.
In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Erdogan also said
his lawyers had started work on withdrawing lawsuits against
people who had insulted him - including ordinary citizens and
members of the opposition CHP and MHP parties - a gesture he
announced on Friday in the spirit of "unity" following the July
15-16 attempted coup.
