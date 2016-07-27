(Corrects number of military personnel)

ANKARA, July 27 Turkish authorities on Wednesday announced the dismissal of more than 1,600 military personnel and the closure of more than 130 media outlets, CNN Turk reported, in a widening crackdown following this month's failed coup attempt.

A total of 1,684 military personnel has been discharged, the broadcaster said. In addition, three news agencies, 16 television channels and 45 daily newspapers, among others, have been ordered to be shut down, it said.

The moves are likely to further raise concern among rights groups and Turkey's Western allies about the reach of President Tayyip Erdogan's purge in the wake of the failed military coup on July 15-16. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Richard Balmforth)