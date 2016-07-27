(Changes sourcing, adds details and background)
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkey has dismissed
nearly 1,700 military personnel and closed more than 130 media
outlets, official sources said on Wednesday, amid a deepening
crackdown that has stirred alarm among Ankara's NATO allies
following this month's failed coup.
A total of 1,684 military personnel have been dishonourably
discharged, a Turkish government official said, citing their
role in the July 15-16 abortive putsch, where a faction of the
military attempted to topple the government.
President Tayyip Erdogan has accused U.S.-based Muslim
cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the failed coup and
authorities have already suspended, dismissed or placed under
investigation more than 60,000 soldiers, police, teachers,
judges and others suspected of links to the Gulen movement.
Gulen denies any involvement in the coup attempt.
Of the military personnel whose discharge was announced on
Wednesday, 149 were generals and admirals, the government
official said. That would represent roughly 40 percent of all
Turkish generals and admirals, military data show.
In addition, the government said in its official gazette
that three news agencies, 16 television channels, 45 newspapers,
15 magazines and 29 publishers have been ordered shut down.
These moves, which follow the closure of other media outlets
with suspected Gulenist ties, will further stoke concerns among
rights groups and Western governments about the scale of
Erdogan's post-coup purges.
The United States said on Wednesday it understood Turkey's
need to hold perpetrators of the attempted coup to account but
said the detention of more journalists was part of a "worrisome
trend".
Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey ordered another 47 journalists
detained as part of the crackdown on Gulen's supporters.
However, the names include known leftists who do not share
the Gulenists' religious outlook, increasing concerns that the
crackdown may be indiscriminately sweeping up people simply
because they are critical of Erdogan and his government.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Gulsen Solaker in Ankara and
Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Gareth Jones)