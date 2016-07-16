ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkey's military headquarters are now held by pro-government forces but small groups of rebel soldiers behind an overnight coup attempt are still resisting and control some military helicopters, a senior Turkish official said on Saturday.

The official said the pro-coup soldiers did not control any fighters jets and that the helicopters they were still using would be brought down swiftly. Attacks on parliament and the presidential palace had largely stopped, the official said.

A second official said 29 colonels and five generals had been removed from their posts in the wake of the coup attempt.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)