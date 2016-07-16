ANKARA, July 16 A military coup has been prevented in Turkey and no area is out of the government's control, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Saturday.

But Isik also told reporters it was too early to say the threat of the coup has been completely eliminated and urged government supporters to take to the streets again. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Nick Tattersall; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)