By Idrees Ali and Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON, July 20
The purge of thousands in
the Turkish military in the aftermath of an attempted coup has
not weakened the country's military, NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"Turkey has a large armed force, professional armed forces
and ... I am certain they will continue as a committed and
strong NATO ally," Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview on
the sidelines of a meeting of defense officials from more than
30 countries involved in the coalition against Islamic State.
Some 60,000 soldiers, police, judges, civil servants and
teachers have been suspended or detained since the military coup
attempt, increasing tension across the country of 80 million
that borders Syria's chaos and is a Western ally against Islamic
State.
About a third of Turkey's roughly 360 serving generals have
been detained since the failed coup on July 15.
The armed forces last used force to stage a successful coup
in Turkey more than 30 years ago.
On Wednesday, Dutch, German and Canadian foreign ministers
expressed concern about the scale of the crackdown by Turkish
authorities and called on Turkey to respect the rule of law.
Stoltenberg said he expected Turkey's reaction to the coup
attempt to be proportionate and in line with the values of NATO,
adding that there were no talks to reconsider Turkey's
membership in the military alliance.
"It is important for all of us that Turkey continue to be a
strong NATO ally because Turkey is on the border of all the
instability, all the violence we have seen in Iraq and Syria,"
Stoltenberg said.
Speaking with reporters after the defense ministers meeting
at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter said the meeting focused on what happens after the
defeat of Islamic State in terms of stabilization and
reconstruction.
Stoltenberg said there was a greater need to share
intelligence in general within NATO and specifically in respect
to the fight against the militant group Islamic State.
"Partly we need ... to collect more intelligence and partly
we need to have better routines, better mechanisms for sharing
intelligence as soon as possible," Stoltenberg said.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)