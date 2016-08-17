ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkish police have detained at
least 24 people working for a pro-Kurdish newspaper since it was
banned this week on suspicion of supporting Kurdish militants,
the newspaper said.
The detentions bring the number of imprisoned Turkish media
workers to 99, based on figures from the European Federation of
Journalists (EFJ) media watchdog, making Turkey the world's
biggest jailer of journalists.
A government official denied the action against Ozgur Gundem
was linked to the state of emergency declared after a failed
coup on July 15, but an international media watchdog saw it as
part of President Tayyip Erdogan's widespread post-coup purge.
An Istanbul court on Tuesday banned the left-wing newspaper,
which has a circulation of 7,500, after ruling it made
propaganda for the banned PKK party and acted "as its de facto
news outlet," according to the court document.
The PKK is the acronym for the armed Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and the European Union.
At least 24 people were detained, Ozgur Gundem said
according to its website, most of them on Tuesday in the raid on
the paper's Istanbul office. Others were detained at their
homes. Four journalists covering the raid for other outlets were
also detained.
Eren Keskin, a rights activist, lawyer and columnist for the
paper whose home was raided, confirmed the arrests.
Turkey has closed more than 130 media outlets since a state
of emergency was brought in, stirring concern among Western
allies and rights groups about deteriorating press freedoms.
Turkey blames the cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in
self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, for the coup in which 240
civilians and security forces, and around 100 coup participants,
were killed.
Critics accuse Erdogan of using the purge to crack down on
broader dissent. But Turkish officials say they face an internal
security threat exposed by the coup plot.
"What just happened at Ozgur Gundem, the historical Kurdish
daily in Turkey, is unacceptable. Apparently, the authorities
are using the post-coup state of emergency situation to attack
all critical voices," said EFJ President Mogens Blicher
Bjerregard in a statement.
Among the detainees was Asli Erdogan, a prize-winning
novelist, who wrote a column for Ozgur Gundem, according to the
paper's website, which was still accessible outside of Turkey.
Authorities seized books at a home belonging to Ragip
Zarakolu, a prominent human-rights campaigner and columnist at
the Turkish-language daily. Police searched the home of
politician Filiz Kocali, who also writes for Ozgur Gundem, and
Eren Keskin, a lawyer, told Reuters her home was searched.
Calls to four Ozgur Gundem editors went unanswered. It was
not immediately clear if they had been detained.
Ozgur Gundem focuses on the conflict with Kurdish militants
in Turkey's southeast and has faced dozens of investigations,
fines and the arrest of correspondents since 2014.
The PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency for greater
autonomy in the name of Turkey's 15 million Kurds. More than
40,000 people have died in the violence.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Richard Balmforth)