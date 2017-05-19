* Police search homes of newspaper owner, 3 employees
* They accused of links to banned Gulen movement
* Editor, opposition say move aimed at muzzling dissent
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, May 19 Turkish authorities have issued
arrest warrants for the owner and three employees of an
opposition newspaper, a police source and the paper said on
Friday, part of a continuing media crackdown that has alarmed
rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.
The four are accused of committing crimes on behalf of the
network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, they said.
Gulen is blamed by Ankara for masterminding last July's failed
coup against President Tayyip Erdogan, a charge he denies.
Turkish police carried out searches at the homes of the
owner and the three employees of Sozcu newspaper, which is
fiercely critical of Erdogan and his ruling AK Party, and also
detained the paper's internet editor, the police source said.
The paper's owner is currently abroad, he added.
The state-run Anadolu news agency said the charges against
the four suspects included planning "the assassination of the
President and physical assault" and "armed rebellion against the
government of the Turkish Republic".
Metin Yilmaz, editor-in-chief of the secularist, nationalist
Sozcu, confirmed the police raids but denied the accusations,
saying his paper had long criticised Gulen and his supporters.
"The only thing we do is journalism. But doing that in this
country is a crime in itself," he said in a statement published
on the paper's web site. "Writing the truth, criticising and
doing stories are all crimes."
The investigation drew sharp criticism from Turkey's main
opposition party CHP. Its leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said the
probe was "unacceptable", while senior CHP lawmaker Ozgur Ozel
said it aimed to silence all dissent.
JAILING JOURNALISTS
Since the failed coup, Turkish authorities have shut more
than 130 media outlets and a press union says more than 150
journalists have been jailed, raising concerns about media
freedom in a country that aspires to join the European Union.
The arrest warrants for Sozcu came days after a court jailed
the online editor of another opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet,
pending trial, on a charge of spreading terrorist propaganda.
Around a dozen journalists from the paper, long a pillar of
Turkey's old secularist establishment, are already in jail
facing sentences of up to 43 years in prison, accused of
supporting Gulen's network.
Turkey has also suspended or dismissed more than 150,000
judges, teachers, police and civil servants and has arrested
nearly 50,000 others suspected of links to the Gulen movement.
Turkish officials say the crackdown is necessary because the
Gulen movement had set up a "state within a state" that
threatened national security. They point to the gravity of last
July's coup, when rogue troops commandeered warplanes to bomb
parliament and used tanks to kill 240 people.
But Erdogan's critics in Turkey and abroad say he is using
the coup to purge opponents and muzzle dissent. Last month he
narrowly won a referendum that grants him sweeping new powers.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)