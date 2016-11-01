ANKARA Nov 1 Turkey has no regard for Europe's
"red line" on press freedom, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said
on Tuesday, after the president of the European parliament
condemned Monday's detention of senior journalists at an
opposition newspaper.
"Brother, we don't care about your red line. It's the people
who draw the red line. What importance does your line have,"
Yildirim told members of his ruling AK Party in a speech in
parliament.
"We have no problem with press freedom. This is what we
can't agree with our European friends. They always bring up
press freedom in our steps in the fight against terrorism."
Police detained the editor and senior staff of leading
opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet on Monday over its alleged
support for a failed coup in July. European Parliament President
Martin Schulz said the detentions marked the crossing of 'yet
another red line' against freedom of expression in Turkey.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)