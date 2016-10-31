ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish authorities ordered the
detention of executives from Cumhuriyet newspaper on Monday on
accusations they committed crimes on behalf of Kurdish militants
and the "Gulenist Terror Organisation" (FETO), the Istanbul
prosecutor's office said.
An investigation was launched in August into several
executives after allegations that the newspaper's publications
were of a nature that legitimised a July 15 failed coup, the
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Ankara blames the supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah
Gulen for the coup attempt. The government refers to his network
as the Gulenist Terror Organisation (FETO). Gulen has denied
involvement in the putsch.
Earlier on Monday, police detained the editor of Cumhuriyet,
one of Turkey's few remaining opposition dailies, and searched
the homes of some executives. The statement said the executives
were accused of committing crimes on behalf of or in the name of
FETO and Kurdish militants without necessarily being members.
