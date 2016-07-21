ANKARA, July 21 Turkey's parliament formally
approved a motion on Thursday establishing a three-month state
of emergency in the country following last Friday's failed
military coup.
President Tayyip Erdogan announced the plan for a state of
emergency late on Wednesday saying it would enable the
authorities to move swiftly and effectively to root out
supporters of the abortive coup. He has accused an influential
U.S.-based Muslim cleric of masterminding the coup.
Lawmakers backed the motion by 346 votes to 115 against. The
ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan and in power since 2002, has
a comfortable parliamentary majority.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Editing by Gareth Jones)