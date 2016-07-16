RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds load up on oil calendar spread options to bet on rebalancing: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 27 Hedge funds are betting heavily that crude oil markets will move into a supply deficit and start to draw down excess stockpiles in 2017.
DUBAI, July 16 Saudi Arabia welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's success in prevailing against a coup attempt, state news agency SPA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.
"The source expressed the kingdom's welcome that things are returned to normal led by his Excellency President Tayyip Erdogan and his elected government and in line with the constitutional legitimacy and the will of the Turkish people," SPA said.
It was the first official comment by the world's top oil exporter on the coup attempt which began on Friday night. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi)
BEIRUT, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
CARACAS, Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday created an executive vice president post and named new vice presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in the OPEC nation's principal industry.