ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkish maritime authorities on Saturday re-opened Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to transiting tankers after shutting the key shipping channel due to security reasons following an attempted coup, agent GAC said.

"The traffic for transit vessels is back to normal ... along with non-dangerous cargo carriers," the shipping agent said in an e-mail. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)