UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkish maritime authorities on Saturday re-opened Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to transiting tankers after shutting the key shipping channel due to security reasons following an attempted coup, agent GAC said.
"The traffic for transit vessels is back to normal ... along with non-dangerous cargo carriers," the shipping agent said in an e-mail. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders