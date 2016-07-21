BRIEF-Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source
* Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2jvbIjS
ANKARA, July 21 Turkey will "double and triple check" the Treasury and central bank for coup plotters, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, referring to a widening crackdown on a religious network the government blames for a failed military coup.
Simsek, the minister in charge of Turkey's economy, made the statement at a meeting with reporters.
President Tayyip Erdogan and the government have said last weekend's failed coup was orchestrated by followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies the charge. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"