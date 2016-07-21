(Corrects to show that more than 1,000 people from state
ISTANBUL, July 21 Turkey's ruling AK Party gave
a free hand for years to a religious movement led by U.S.-based
Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen it now accuses of orchestrating a
failed military coup, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said
on Thursday.
Gulen, an ally-turned-arch-enemy of President Tayyip
Erdogan, denies any involvement in last Friday's abortive coup.
He still has large numbers of supporters in Turkey, including in
the judiciary, police and armed forces.
"As soon as President Tayyip Erdogan saw the threat (posed
by Gulen's supporters) he gave the necessary response. We had
thought they were doing something good for the country," Simsek
told reporters in unusually candid comments.
Simsek also said more than 1,000 people in state
institutions were still on the run nearly a week after the coup,
without elaborating.
