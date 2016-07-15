SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Access was restricted in
Turkey on Friday to Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
and Alphabet Inc's YouTube shortly after news that a
military coup was under way, according to two internet
monitoring groups.
Turkey Blocks, a group that monitors internet shutdowns in
the country, and Dyn, which monitors internet performance and
traffic globally, both reported it was difficult or impossible
to access social media services in Turkey.
Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but
the prime minister said the attempted coup would be put
down.
The Turkish government under President Tayyip Erdogan has
repeatedly moved to block social media in periods of crisis and
political uncertainty. It was not immediately clear whether the
government or another actor ordered the block late Friday.
The government normally implements its internet restrictions
through orders to Turkey's main internet service providers.
