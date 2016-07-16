(Adds color from supporters, opponents of coup)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 The attempted military
coup in Turkey exploded across social media late on Friday
despite restricted access to Twitter, Facebook
and YouTube during the first hours of the putsch.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, an avowed enemy of social
media who has frequently made Twitter and Facebook a target,
addressed the country via a FaceTime video call that was shown
on TV.
He also tweeted: "I call our nation to the airports and the
squares to take ownership of our democracy and our national
will" and retweeted posts from the prime minister and the
official presidency account condemning the coup.
Critics of Erdogan were quick to note the irony of his using
a medium that he has repeatedly denounced to save his own
presidency.
At the same time, both supporters and opponents of the coup
inundated social networks with commentary and images, many of
them live videos.
Vivid but often confusing scenes from Turkey unfolded on
screens across the world as videos showed explosions at the
Turkish parliament, helicopters firing on protesters and
opponents of the coup standing in front of tanks.
"It's almost 2 a.m. and mosques across Istanbul are
relentlessly calling people to the streets to resist and protest
the military coup," wrote Twitter user Ceylan Yeginsu.
Backers of the coup criticized Erdogan's rule, using social
media to urge government opponents to take to the streets.
A map of all Facebook Live videos showed dozens of live
streams coming out of Turkey, including videos of hundreds of
people gathered out on the streets. On Twitter, users shared
images and videos of scenes in Istanbul and Ankara, with
gunshots heard in the background of some videos.
Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but
the prime minister said the attempted coup would be put down and
Erdogan himself later vowed to punish the plotters.
During the initial phases of the uprising by a section of
the military, it was difficult or impossible to access social
media for many users except by using a "virtual private network"
to bypass local internet providers, local residents and
monitoring groups said.
Twitter said it suspected an "intentional slowing" of its
traffic. YouTube said it was aware of reports that its site was
down in Turkey although it was not experiencing any apparent
technical difficulties, indicating that an order to restrict
access came from within Turkey.
It was not immediately clear whether the government or
another actor ordered blockages, but it later appeared that
service had been restored.
Hotspot Shield, an app that allows users to connect to
virtual private networks, said it saw a more than 300 percent
increase in new downloads in Turkey within two hours of the coup
becoming public knowledge.
The Turkish government under Erdogan has repeatedly moved to
block social media in periods of crisis and political
uncertainty.
