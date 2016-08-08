(Corrects to show foreigners face legal action)
ANKARA Aug 8 Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister
Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that 186 soldiers and 30
gendarmes, all suspected of plotting last month's failed coup,
were still at large.
They included nine generals, Kurtulmus told reporters after
a cabinet meeting.
He also said 10 foreign nationals had faced legal action,
and four of them had been arrested, but did not give any details
about their nationalities.
Turkey has detained thousands of soldiers and dismissed more
than 3,000 from the military over their alleged links to the
July 15 coup attempt in which soldiers commandeered fighter
jets, tanks and helicopters to overthrow the government.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)