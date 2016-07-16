BERLIN, July 16 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday firmly condemned a military coup attempt in Turkey and urged all parties involved to respect the democratic order.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent developments in Turkey," Steinmeier said. "I condemn in the strongest terms any attempts to change the democratic order in Turkey by force."

Steinmeier said all those responsible in Turkey must adhere to the democratic and constitutional rules and ensure that further bloodshed was avoided.

"It is encouraging that the parties represented in the Turkish parliament declared their support for the democratic principles," Steinmeier said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by David Clarke)