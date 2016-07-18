(Recasts with FAA as source, adds background)
ISTANBUL, July 18 The United States has lifted a
ban on flights to and from Turkey following a failed coup in the
country, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on
Monday.
The ban, which included both direct flights and those from a
third country, went into effect after a faction of Turkey's
military attempted to overthrow the Turkish government. The coup
crumbled on Saturday as supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan
took to the streets in defiance of the coup plotters.
The attempted coup forced airlines to cancel flights.
Shares of Turkish Airlines had tumbled
12.6 percent on Monday, logging their biggest one-day drop since
2013.
The FAA said in a statement that it lifted the restrictions
at 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT). CNN Turk had previously reported
the news.
In a statement, Turkish Airlines said its flights to the
United States would resume on Tuesday morning.
The attempted coup followed a series of bombings that have
hit Turkey this year, including a suicide attack in June that
killed 45 people at Istanbul's main airport. They have weighed
on international travel to the country.
As of July 2, international flight bookings to Istanbul for
trips in the second half of the year were down 36 percent from a
year ago, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said.
