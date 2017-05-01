GENEVA May 1 U.N. High Commissioner for Human
Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein voiced deep concern on Monday at
mass arrests and sackings and renewal of the state of emergency
in Turkey, saying terror should not be tackled at the expense of
human rights.
"It is highly unlikely that the suspensions and detentions
will have met due process standards," Zeid told a news briefing
after the latest round of suspensions of civil servants and
arrests of police in Turkey.
Regarding the detention of Turkish journalists, Zeid said:
"Journalism is not a crime in Turkey, it is an issue the
government must pay deep attention to."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)