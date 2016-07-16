WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Friday she supported Turkey's civilian government as it faced an attempted coup.

Clinton said in a statement she was following the events in Turkey "with great concern."

"We should all urge calm and respect for laws, institutions, and basic human rights and freedoms - and support for the democratically elected civilian government," she said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)