UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, July 15 The United States believes a coup attempt is under way in Turkey but at this point it is unclear who is winning, U.S. government sources said on Friday.
Gunfire was heard near the Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara, where defensive forces were being deployed, a U.S. government source said.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders