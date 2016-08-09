WASHINGTON Aug 9 The U.S. State Department,
commenting on charges in the Turkish press that a Washington
think tank was behind last month's failed coup in Turkey, said
on Tuesday such inflammatory rhetoric is not helpful.
"This sort of conspiracy theory, inflammatory rhetoric ...
is absolutely not helpful," State Department spokeswoman
Elizabeth Trudeau told a briefing when asked about charges in
the Turkish press that the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank was
behind the failed coup.
"We have certainly spoken to our Turkish counterparts on
unhelpful rhetoric," she added.
