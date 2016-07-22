WASHINGTON, July 22 Commercial electric power
was restored on Friday to a Turkish air base used by U.S. forces
in the fight against Islamic State, a week after it was
interrupted during an attempted military coup against President
Tayyip Erdogan.
U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, said in a
statement that commercial electric power was restored to
Incirlik Air Base, and "there is a steady flow of hot food,
water and fuel to support our service members and civilians in
Turkey."
The Turkish base, which is also used by several thousand
U.S. personnel, had been operating on generator backup power
since July 16. Backup generators remain an option if the base
loses commercial power again, the European Command statement
said.
European Command said the U.S. and Turkish militaries were
working to ensure the base remained "fully prepared to take on a
myriad of missions as we work together to defeat terrorism."
The air space around Incirlik was closed during the
attempted coup amid concerns a tanker aircraft commandeered from
the base was used to refuel aircraft involved in the attempted
overthrow.
The Turkish commander of the base was detained for
complicity, a senior official said. Turkish Foreign Minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu said some troops at the base were involved in
the attempted coup.
The air space around the base quickly reopened in the days
after the attempted coup so that U.S. warplanes involved in the
fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria could
continue their operations.
