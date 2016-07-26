WASHINGTON, July 26 The State Department on Tuesday authorized the voluntary departure of relatives of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General in Istanbul, citing the state of emergency declared in Turkey after last month's attempted coup.

The decision means the State Department will offer free flights to those who decide to leave. The department issued a travel warning on Turkey shortly after the July 15 failed coup. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)